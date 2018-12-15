DPS: One person dies in crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - One person died after a crash in Shelby County Friday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers investigated a two vehicle crash Friday night, about one half mile west of Joaquin, involving a commercial motor vehicle.
They said the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 9 p.m., a 1999 Chevrolet pickup turned right onto US 84 from FM 2428 to travel east. The driver of the pickup reportedly drove over into the westbound lane of US 84 and struck a 2019 Mack truck tractor semi-trailer head-on.
They said the driver of the Chevrolet is identified as 43-year-old Jose Ruiz-Hernandez, from Joaquin, Texas. Ruiz-Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by Shelby County Justice of the Peace Judge. Three child passengers traveling with Ruiz-Hernandez, ages 2, 5 and ten were transported to a Center hospital for treatment.
The driver of the truck tractor is identified as 47-year-old James Small Jr., from Shreveport, Louisiana. Small was also transported to a Center hospital where he was reportedly treated and released.
They said the crash remains under investigation.
