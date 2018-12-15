Polk County Sheriff: Body of missing man found on Lake Livingston

ONALASKA, TX (KTRE) - A man who had been missing from Onalaska was found dead on Lake Livingston Thursday.
According to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on December 4, 2018, an investigation began pertaining to an abandoned boat located on Lake Livingston against the 190 bridge in Onalaska TX. By items observed in the boat it was suspected someone may have been fishing or checking trotlines.
The post said investigation by law enforcement lead to a possible owner of the boat and after checking boat ramps the suspected owners truck and trailer were located at a local ramp.
Texas Parks and Wildlife was called in to assist in the search of the lake for missing local resident Franklyn Dale Marbel age 45 of Onalaska. Through further investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Franklyn Marbel was observed by family members leaving his home earlier the morning of December 04th with his boat.
The post said Marbel stopped by a female friend’s home for a short time then stopped at a local business where detectives believe he proceeded to the local boat ramp where he launched his boat. A resident in the Bridge View Subdivision informed Texas Parks and Wildlife they observed Marbel on the lake in his boat alone at the time.
The post said on the morning of December 13, 2018, the body of Franklyn Dale Marbel was discovered by Texas Parks and Wildlife in the area of where he was last seen by a witness and the area where his boat was located. The victim was positivity identified at this time. An inquest was conducted by JP 2 Jessi Stanton with an autopsy ordered to be performed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Beaumont, TX.
