Polk County Sheriff: Body of missing man found on Lake Livingston

The post said on the morning of December 13, 2018, the body of Franklyn Dale Marbel was discovered by Texas Parks and Wildlife in the area of where he was last seen by a witness and the area where his boat was located. The victim was positivity identified at this time. An inquest was conducted by JP 2 Jessi Stanton with an autopsy ordered to be performed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Beaumont, TX.