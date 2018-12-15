San Augustine falls to Mason Punchers, dashing hopes for state championship

WACO, TX (KTRE) - Things did not go as planned for the San Augustine Wolves in their quest to go to the 2A DI state championship for the first time since 2003.
The Wolves fell to a tough Mason Puncher team that was ranked #1 coming into the game.
When the Waco ISD stadium score board hit zero, the final was 52-8.
The one takeaway might be San Augustine was young. Only four players will graduate, so the playmakers will return and have a chance to be better next year. Coach Marty Murr says he has a lot of excitement about what the team has accomplished, and believes that next year will be successful too, saying they’re “ready to get back to work.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.