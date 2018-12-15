Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Deep East Texas (KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Cool start to the weekend with temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s across most of East Texas. A few warmer areas down in Deep East Texas thanks to the remaining cloud cover that will continue to clear out through the rest of today. Winds will remain from the northwest at 5-10 miles per hour, calming overnight. Highs today will reach into the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows for Sunday to dip into the mid to upper 30s, but with another round of sunshine and light variable winds, expect highs to reach into the middle 60s! We’ll start the work week sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Decent mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday before we see a slight chance of rain ahead of a cold front arriving late Wednesday/early Thursday. Enjoy the pleasant temps and sunshine this weekend!