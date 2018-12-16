Four twists on classic hot chocolate

On the fourth day of Christmas we’re sharing four ways to spice up hot chocolate from the East Texas Kitchen

What better thing can you imagine doing than sipping a cup of creamy hot chocolate while watching a movie or just hanging out on a cool evening with someone you love? And now you can make it in a slow cooker, so you can have seconds!
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures are dropping, the tree is up and we’re one day closer to Christmas. To celebrate, we’ve got four recipes to spice up hot chocolate.

Can hot chocolate be elevated? Absolutely. So throw out your powdered packets and give these four recipes a try.

Creamy slow-cooker hot chocolate

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces heavy cream
  • 14 ounce can of condensed milk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 12 ounce bag semi-sweet chocolate morsels
  • 6 cups milk

Method:

Place milk, vanilla, cream and condensed milk into slow-cooker, then whisk until completely smooth. Add the chocolate chips, then stir. Cover and set slow cooker on low for about two hours. When ready to serve, whisk again, and ladle into cups, topping with marshmallows or whipped cream. Enjoy!

The First Lady’s Hot Chocolate from former First Lady Laura Bush

  • 6 TB Unsweetened cocoa
  • 6 TB Sugar
  • Pinch of Salt
  • 2 1/2 cup Milk
  • 2 1/2 cup Light Cream
  • 1/2 tsp Vanilla (or more)
  • Pinch of Cinnamon Powder (optional)
  • Whipped Cream Orange Zest

Mix cocoa, salt, and sugar. Add milk. Heat to dissolve. Add light cream, cinnamon, vanilla. Heat to just under boiling. Mix very well and pour into warm mug. Top with whipped cream, cocoa powder, and fine orange zest.

Paula Deen’s White Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white chocolate chips
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 4 cups half and half
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • for garnish vanilla whipped topping
  • for garnish fresh mint

Directions

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine white chocolate chips and heavy cream. Stir continuously until white chocolate chips have completely melted. Stir in the half and half, and vanilla extract. Stir occasionally until heated through. Pour into mugs and top with a dollop of vanilla whipped topping and garnish with mint leaf.

This recipe initally appeared on PaulaDean.com.

RealHouseMoms’ White Mexican Hot Chocolate

This White Mexican Hot Chocolate drink is sure to keep you warm this holiday season. Plus it’s got cinnamon and cayenne. Yes, we said cayenne.

Prep Time 2 minutes

Total Time 2 minutes Servings 1 serving

Calories 365 kcal

Author Nagi @RecipeTin Eats

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup WHITE chocolate
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper plus more for sprinkling 1/8 tsp cinnamon plus more for sprinkling
  • Whipped cream for topping
  • Cinnamon stick optional

Instructions

  • Place milk, white chocolate, cayenne pepper and cinnamon in a microwave proof jug (or do this in a small saucepan).
  • Microwave until hot enough to make the chocolate melt, but not so hot you'll get burned.
  • Mix until chocolate is melted.
  • Pour into mug, top with whipped cream.
  • Sprinkle with more cayenne pepper and cinnamon. Add a cinnamon stick for garnish, if desired.

This recipe initially appeared on Real House Moms.

