Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Highs today reached into the upper 50s and lower 60s today with abundant sunshine. Winds will remain from the northwest at 5-10 miles per hour, calming overnight and then shifting more to the south/southwest tomorrow morning. Morning lows for Sunday will dip into the mid to upper 30s, but with another round of sunshine and light variable winds, expect highs to reach into the middle 60s. Increase in clouds late on Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend. Decent mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 60s for the first half of the work week. Looking at Tuesday evening we see a chance of showers ahead of a cold front arriving late Wednesday/early Thursday. Rain will be likely through Wednesday until the front passes. Sunshine to return to East Texas by Friday with temperatures warming back into the middle 60s by the weekend.