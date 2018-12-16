Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today’s morning lows dipped into the mid to upper 30s, but with another round of sunshine and light variable winds, expect highs for today to reach into the middle 60s. Winds will continue calming from our overnight hours and then will shift more to the south/southwest late in the morning. Increase in clouds later today with partly to mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day. Decent mix of sun and clouds through Tuesday with highs in the mid to lower 60s for the first half of the work week. Looking at Tuesday evening we see a chance of showers ahead of a cold front arriving late Wednesday/early Thursday. Rain will be likely through Wednesday until the front passes. Sunshine to return to East Texas by Friday with temperatures warming back into the middle 60s by the weekend.