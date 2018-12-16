This trio of Christmas cookies is perfect for sharing with friends or family

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Good things come in threes. Especially when it comes to cookies.
On our third day of our 12 Days of East Texas Kitchen Christmas countdown, we’re bringing you this trifecta of cookies.
You can try your hand at making Mama Steph’s famous festive candy cookie bars, fudge crackle cookies, or these simple peppermint sugar cookies. It’s okay. You can salivate over them, we know we are.
Try out one of the recipes below. Or try all three. All three would really make the holidays bright.
These cookie bars couldn’t be more fun and easy to make! Get your children to help out; they’ll love pouring in all the candies while you stir!
Ingredients
1 yellow cake mix 2 eggs 1 stick of butter, melted one bag of holiday color M&Ms minis
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9 x13" baking dish with foil, leaving overhang on each short end to aid in easy removal of the bars for cutting when cool. Spray the foil with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, melted butter, and eggs, stirring until smooth. Then, dump in the candies, and stir in to distribute throughout the dough.
Next spread the dough into the pan, and use an offset spatula to smooth it as you go. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until golden brown around the edges. Allow bars to cool completely before attempting to cut into squares.
These cookies are one of our favorite recipes for Christmas, because they're so easy to make and they taste delicious! Get the family in the kitchen to make these chewy, tasty treats together.
Ingredients:
1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist devil's food cake mix 2 eggs slightly less than 1/2 cup of oil (remove 1 tablespoon) powdered sugar, for dredging the cookies
Method:
In large bowl, combine cake mix, oil and eggs with sturdy spoon until a thick dough is formed. Use a cookie scoop (I use the OXO medium size scoop) to make uniform cookie dough balls. Dredge each cookie in a bowl containing about a cup of powdered sugar, until well-coated. Place on cookie sheet (non-stick, or lined with parchment paper) and bake in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes.
Yields 18 large cookies.
(Recipe first appeared on Food.com)
Perfect for sharing during the holidays!
Ingredients: 1 cup unsalted butter 3/4 cup powdered sugar 1 large egg yolk 2 large egg whites 2 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour 1 tbs. baking powder 1/4 tbs. salt] 1/2 cup crushed peppermint candy
Method: 1.Beat butter and 3/4 cup sugar in large bowl until light and fluffy. 2.Add yolk and beat until blended. 3.Add egg whites and beat well(mixture will look grainy) 4.Sift flour, baking powder and salt into large bowl. 5.Gradually beat dry ingredients into butter mixture. 6. Stir in peppermint candies. 7.Gather dough into ball & wrap dough in plastic and chill for 1 hour. 8.Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 9.Butter 2 large baking sheets, form dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in additional powdered sugar and place on prepared sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. 10.Using a fork, flatten each cookie, creating crosshatch pattern. 11.Bake until cookies are golden brown on bottom, about 20 minutes.
**Note: Makes about 30 cookies.
