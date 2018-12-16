This trio of Christmas cookies is perfect for sharing with friends or family

Method: 1.Beat butter and 3/4 cup sugar in large bowl until light and fluffy. 2.Add yolk and beat until blended. 3.Add egg whites and beat well(mixture will look grainy) 4.Sift flour, baking powder and salt into large bowl. 5.Gradually beat dry ingredients into butter mixture. 6. Stir in peppermint candies. 7.Gather dough into ball & wrap dough in plastic and chill for 1 hour. 8.Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 9.Butter 2 large baking sheets, form dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in additional powdered sugar and place on prepared sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. 10.Using a fork, flatten each cookie, creating crosshatch pattern. 11.Bake until cookies are golden brown on bottom, about 20 minutes.