Crime Stoppers of Houston now offering up to $5K for info on murder suspect

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - Crime Stoppers of Houston is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the man who is the primary suspect in a murder that occurred in April of 2007.
Andres Hernandez, the suspect, possibly lives in the Shelby County area and has been known to frequent Center, Nacogdoches, and Lufkin.
“The FBI is seeking Andres Hernandez for murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution,” said Connor Hagan, a public affairs officer for the FBI office in Houston. “We believe he is in the area of Nacogdoches/Center/Lufkin, TX. Crime Stoppers of Houston has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Hernandez's arrest.”
According to the FBI, on Saturday, April 21, 2007, in the vicinity of Long Point Road, Houston, Texas, victim Pablo Gonzalez and fugitive Andres Hernandez became involved in a verbal altercation over remarks made by Gonzalez.
Later that same day, the victim was at his apartment when an unknown male confronted the victim about the remarks he made earlier in the day.
Authorities said the victim and the unidentified male began fighting which spilled into the apartment complex courtyard.
At the same time, Hernandez was returning home and was alerted to the altercation. He ran towards the victim and allegedly stabbed him in the back with a 6” fixed blade steak knife and then fled the scene.
Hernandez was charged with murder, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on May 8, 2007. A federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, on May 2, 2008, after Hernandez was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Hagan said that authorities believe Hernandez fled to Mexico for a period of time. He added that authorities believe that Hernandez came back to the United States in 2009 or 2010 and settled in the Center area.
“We believe he’s still there,” Hagan said. “He’s got some familial ties to that area.”
Hernandez is 33 years old. He is about 5-foot-7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he has tattoos on his chest and arm.
Hagan said that Hernandez is considered to be armed and dangerous. He said that anyone who spots Hernandez should not approach him. Instead, that person should contact local law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers of Houston.
“Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case,” the wanted poster states. “Information may be reported by calling (713) 222- TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.”
