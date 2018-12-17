East Texas Ag News: Controlling thistle seed heads

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - What is the best way to control thistle seed heads?
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County, you’ll want to attack these plants now while they are in the rosette stage.
This is when the thistle forms a low-growing ring of leaves. Once thistle seed heads get bolted or develop seed heads, they are difficult to control, but that doesn’t usually happen until after march.
You’ll also want to use a broad-leaf herbicide.
