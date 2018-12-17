East Texas agriculture officials look for input on Farm Bill 2019

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Last week, Congress gave final approval to the 2019 Farm Bill.
The $867-billion legislation allocates billions of dollars in subsidies to American farmers, legalizes hemp, and bolsters markets.
Texas Farm Bureau officers in Nacogdoches County know there are specific areas of the bill that most affect East and Deep East Texas.
Nacogdoches rancher Bill Stanaland knows what his cattle need to help him turn a profit.
“We feed 'em 24 percent protein tubs and hay, and they’ve got water, so they do pretty good," Stanaland said.
However, the president of the Nacogdoches County Farm Bureau knows some needs of farmers and ranchers are met in Austin and Washington. He’s pleased the Farm Bill is giving agriculturists a choice between two types of insurance coverage to cover losses and risks.
“You’re out there, and they spend all that money to plant a crop or do whatever and the way droughts and things are now, they got a lot to lose," “Stanaland said. That gives them a little bit of security so they don’t lose everything.”
Consultant forester Jim Dawson has the back of timber growers. The Farm Bureau director knows it easily costs $300 an acre to plant a stand of trees. The Farm Bill’s cost-sharing program will provide incentives to enter the timber business.
“It’s money to buy seedlings," Dawson said. “It’s money to get herbicide work done, money to get the trees put in the ground.”
Communication with legislators is important. Making a cell phone call or doing computer work is as well, but it can be difficult in many rural areas. The Farm Bill provides continued growth of high-speed internet.
“It’s almost easier to mail it sometimes," said Dawson, who relies on internet service to communicate with vendors and clients.
Two men in different lines of agriculture work together for the good of all farmers and ranchers.
“It’s not perfect probably. Nothing ever is, but at least they worked together because everybody that eats is part of the Farm Bill," Stanaland said as he made one last check of his cattle.
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Farm Bill into law later this week.
