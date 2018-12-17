First Alert: Beware of some patchy, dense fog overnight. More rain returns Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will have to be on the lookout for some patchy, dense fog tonight. Visibilities could be reduced to less than an eighth of a mile in spots by daybreak Tuesday.
Once the fog thins out on Tuesday morning, we will be in store for another day of partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with peeks of sunshine and highs in the middle 60′s, which is warmer than normal for this time of year.
Our only chance for rain this week will come in on Wednesday as our next western storm system sends a disturbance through our part of the state. We are not looking at any severe weather or heavy rainfall, but a good quarter-to-half-an-inch of rain are likely before it scoots off to the east.
The next significant cold front will then sweep through East Texas early Thursday morning, which will crank up the wind machine, yet again. We will see blustery, northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph on Thursday, with gusts topping out around 30 mph at times.
Skies will be clear from Friday through Sunday before more clouds and a slight chance of rain return by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
