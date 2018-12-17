LogOutFacebook: NAACP calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott Tuesday

(RNN) - The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is leading the charge on a digital protest Tuesday called #LogOutFacebook.
According to the New York Times, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a report that found that the Russian influence campaign made extraordinary social media efforts to target African Americans in the 2016 presidential election.
So, the NAACP is calling on partners, social media followers and supporters to participate in its boycott by simply logging off Facebook and Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
“Facebook’s engagement with partisan firms, its targeting of political opponents, the spread of misinformation and the utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African-American community is reprehensible,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a press release.
The NAACP also returned a monetary donation it recently received from Facebook, but did not disclose the dollar amount.
The civil rights organization wants Congress to further investigate Facebook and the effort to target black voters. It’s also been critical of the lack of employee diversity among the top technology firms in the country.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.