EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Patchy dense fog early this morning with cool temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy and mild this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s. Another mild day tomorrow as winds turn from the south. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid 60s. The next cold front is on the way for midweek. Expect a chance for rain Wednesday as the front moves through and a slight chance into Thursday. Cooler with blustery northwest winds Thursday, but improving weather through the weekend. Sunshine for Friday and Saturday with temperatures near or just above normal. Another cold front and another chance for rain by Sunday afternoon.