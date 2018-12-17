Pogba or Mourinho: Who will last longer at United?

However sore the loss to Liverpool feels right now at United, Mourinho should still get to lead the team into the Champions League knockout stage — it will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 — and to try to claw back the deficit to the top four in the league. United's next four games over English soccer's hectic festive period are against Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle, which either offer Mourinho a chance to make up ground or to slip further into the mire.