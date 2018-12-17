Polk County Sheriff: Man hit woman with handgun, tried to run her over

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he hit a woman with a handgun and then tried to run her over.
According to a Facebook post from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with Officer’s with the Corrigan Police Department were dispatched to a report of an assault in Reily Village.
The caller who lived nearby advised dispatcher’s there was a female on her property who claimed she was assaulted.
The post said once Deputies arrived on scene it was determined an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon had occurred. The victim stated Keith Smith assaulted and hit her with a 9mm handgun.
She also stated when Keith attempted to leave the residence he attempted to run her over. The victim then ran through the woods to get away.
The post said officer’s arrived at the suspect’s residence at 628 N. Princess Drive and could not locate the suspect.
After gathering more information from witness’s Deputies checked the wooded area near the residence and located the suspect hiding in a creek on the property.
The weapon was later located in the suspects shed. While recovering the weapon, methamphetamine was located in plain view.
The sheriff’s office said Smith was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.