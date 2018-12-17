Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help IDing burglary suspects

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In the wake of a burglary that occurred at a home on FM 1988, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the three suspects.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the burglary was reported on Dec. 1.
“A residence had been burglarized when three unidentified Hispanic males busted the back door and gained entry,” the Facebook post stated. “Two suspects were wearing masks and one was wearing a hockey-style Halloween mask. The suspects took several guns and jewelry from the house.”
Anyone with any information about the identities of the suspects or the location of the stolen property is urged to contact Det. Mitchell at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 329-9027. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at (9936) 327-STOP. Information leading an arrest may result in a cash reward.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.