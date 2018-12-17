2018 State Championships: 3 ETX teams left standing, making their way to Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX (KLTV) - We are down to just 12 teams left standing after 15 weeks of high school football.
In what is arguably the biggest 4-day football event of the year, the 12 teams will take part in the 2018 UIL State Championships.
Out of the 12 teams, three are from the East Texas area. Two of those teams are regulars when talking about some of the best teams in Texas. One is making a historic trip to Arlington.
All state title games will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington starting Wednesday.
Here are the games involving our East Texas teams.
Thursday:
3A DII - Newton vs Canadian @ 3 pm
Newton is looking for their 6th state title and 2nd in a row.
3A DI- Malakoff vs Grandview @ 7 pm
This will be the first ever appearance at state for Malakoff. The Tigers first started playing football in 1925.
Saturday:
6A DII - Longview vs Beaumont West Brook @ 3 pm
This is the first time Longview is heading to state since 2009. This will be Longview’s 5th state title appearance. It has been 81 long years since they last won state in 1937.
