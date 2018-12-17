Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We saw an increase in clouds in the later part of today with partly to mostly cloudy skies by our evening hours. Waking up tomorrow morning with temps near 40 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Another increase in cloud cover throughout the day with temps topping off in the lower 60s. Decent mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday with highs in the mid to lower 60s for the first half of the work week. Looking at Tuesday evening we see a chance of showers ahead of a cold front arriving late Wednesday/early Thursday. Rain will be likely through Wednesday until the front passes. Sunshine to return to East Texas by Friday with temperatures warming back into the middle 60s by the weekend.