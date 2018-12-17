Three teens from Port Neches area die in 1-vehicle rollover wreck in Woodville

WOODVILLE, TX (KTRE) - Three teens from the Port Neches-Nederland area died in a one-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 287 just north of Woodville early Sunday morning.
Captain Mike McCulley with the Woodville Police Department said that Christopher Wedgeworth, 29, was driving a 2007 Hyundai in the 700 block of Pine Street (State Highway 287) when he lost control and went off the road. The vehicle struck a power pole and wound upside down McCulley said.
McCulley said that two of the five people in the care were partially ejected from the vehicle.
Nicholas Breaux, 17, of Port Neches, Natalee Meriman, 17, of Nederland, and Waylon Paul, 15, of Grove, were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Wedgeworth was airlifted to a Beaumont hospital for treatment of his injuries. McCulley said that Wedgeworth was listed in critical but stable condition. Kristopher Kaye, 18, of Port Neches, was treated and released from a Tyler County hospital.
McCulley said some of the people in the car were wearing their seatbelts, and some were not.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will be assisting with the investigation of the wreck, McCulley said. He added that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in what caused the wreck and that speed, fatigue, and driver inexperience may have contributed to the wreck.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.