American Legion Post 113 seeking donations to help local veterans

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -The American Legion Post 113 has been providing financial assistance to local veterans in Lufkin for many years.
However, Donald Baum, the post’s vice commander and finance officer said the need has increased this year.
“Lufkin being located where it is, there is a lot of veterans coming through on their way to Houston looking for work," Baum said “Some of them, as a matter fact quite a few of them, are low on gas, they’re low on funds, and we fill their gas tank and provide them with anything else they need."
Funds donated to the American Legion Post also assist local veterans with their rent, hotels, utilities bills, and natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey.
"We sent several loads of blankets and water and ponchos and towels and things down there for that, but right now, we are concentrating on the local things for here,” Baum said.
After hearing about the need of support for local veterans, Marco’s Pizza Owner Chasity Boatman decided to start a donation drive because this is also a subject that hits close to home for her.
"My dad is a veteran. My grandpa is a veteran, and it seems that often times that it’s veterans and their families taking care of other veterans,” Boatman said.
Their goal is to raise at least a $1,000 dollars, and they are hoping more people will join them in providing veterans with the services they need.
"I know that it is a difficult time of year to ask for donations. A lot of people are purchasing gifts for their loved ones, and a lot of organizations are doing their fundraisers, but even if it’s just a few dollars, every dollar helps these veterans receive services that they so desperately need,” Boatman said.
For anyone who would like make a donation to the American Legion Post 113, you may stop by Marco’s Pizza until December 28th.
