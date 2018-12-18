Angelina County Sheriff’s Office: Man caught knocking on doors had meth, PCP

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old man on felony drug charges after he kept knocking on homes’ doors on FM 842 on Friday.
Timothy Terrell Thompson, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on two first-degree felony manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charges, a third-degree felony tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, and two Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charges.
According to the ACSO media report, deputies were dispatched out to the 500 block of FM 842 at 11:22 p.m. Friday to check a report of a strange man knocking on doors. The 911 caller said the man had been knocking for several minutes.
When the ACSO deputies got to the scene, they found the man, who was later identified as Thompson, was several doors down at another residence and was again knocking on the door.
“He was observed to be sweating profusely and his eyes did not react to light,” the media report stated. “Suspect tried to walk away from deputies and then started swinging his closed fists trying to strike deputies.”
Thompson allegedly continued to resist and fought the ACSO deputies until one of them deployed a Taser.
After Thompson was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of 15 grams of methamphetamine and 24.7 grams of PC.
