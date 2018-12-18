Cleveland Indians slugger Michael Brantley headed to Astros; Rajai Davis going to Mets: Report

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The roster shifts continue as 2019 spring training inches closer for the Cleveland Indians.
According to reports, Tribe slugger and free agent Michael Brantley is headed to the Houston Astros--the same team that knocked the Indians out of the first round of the post season this past fall.
Additionally, Tribe outfielder Rajai Davis is reportedly headed to the New York Mets.
Edwin Encarnacion was sent to the Seattle Mariners last week, and Yandy Diaz was shipped to Tampa Bay.
Carlos Santana is coming back to the club from Seattle, where he was traded earlier in the offseason.
Will Corey Kluber be the next to go?
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.