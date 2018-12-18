East Texas Ag News: Resting soil is essential to healthy gardens

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - The term fallow ground isn’t widely used anymore, but it’s a common agricultural practice to let the soil rest and restore the soil structure and biological life.
Too much tilling can destroy the soil structure and in time, reduce yields. So the Texas A&M Extension Service in Angelina County wants you to remember the practice of “fallow ground” as you study your garden and make plans for the coming year.
A section of fallow ground will allow the soil to rest and allow you to work less area for the production of vegetables. \
The resting of the soil is essential to the overall health of the ground that can produce so much.