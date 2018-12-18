Lufkin students benefit from spirit of giving in annual Christmas bike giveaway

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - As Christmas quickly approaches, Academy Sports and Outdoors in Lufkin celebrated the spirit of giving by donating 30 bikes and helmets to elementary students.
Students at Pineywoods Community Academy sprinted from the stands to the gym floor as their names were announced to receive their free bike and helmet. Academy teamed up with Pineywoods Academy as part of a bigger program involving every Academy chain nationwide.
“This is a chance to give back to our local community, which is our favorite day of the year,” said Jackson Kotz, Academy store director in Lufkin.
Academy chooses a school to partner with, and school officials determine a criteria for which students will be chosen, whether it be good grades, good behavior, or perfect attendance. After the criteria is chosen, 30 kids are drawn at random to receive a bike and helmet.
“It ties in with our active philosophy with our children, keeping them healthy and getting them outdoors to be involved with sports and outdoors,” said Kotz. “It’s also a chance to give back to our local community. These kids work hard; they go to school, they make good grades, so we like to reward them. It’s our favorite day.”
