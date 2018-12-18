EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A foggy start with a dense fog advisory in effect for much of East Texas. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s this morning. This afternoon will be a lot like yesterday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures nearing 60 degrees by afternoon. More clouds tomorrow and the chance for rain returns ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday night. Expect temperatures on Wednesday to be near 60 degrees again, but fall into the 50s behind the cold front on Thursday. A slight chance for rain early Thursday with clearing skies by afternoon and blustery northwest winds. More sunshine and less wind Friday with temperatures near average heading into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s this weekend.