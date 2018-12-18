NASA: Saturn is losing its rings

(CNN) - When you think of Saturn, the iconic rings probably come to mind.
But that distinctive feature could one day just disappear.
NASA predicts the rings around the planet will be pulled apart by the gas giant's gravity in less than 100 million years. While that sounds like a long time, consider this: Saturn is more than 4 billion years old.
The rings are made up of ice, which range in size from microscopic grains to huge boulders.
Scientists used data from the Cassini Spacecraft to get a better understanding of the sixth planet from the sun.
According to NASA, the rings will create a severe flood as they break apart, enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool every 30 minutes.
