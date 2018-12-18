Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in finding car theft suspect

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly ran from PCSO deputies after they tried to recover the stolen vehicle he had been driving.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Derek Edward Jackson, 27, is wanted on several felony warrants.
Jackson was last seen on Duff Road near State Highway 147 after he ran from PCSO deputies who were attempting to recover a stolen vehicle he was driving, the Facebook post stated.
Jackson has numerous tattoos all around his neck and arms.
“He should be considered as being armed and dangerous,” the Facebook post stated. “If anyone was to locate him contact 9-1-1 and don’t attempt to apprehend him.”
Anyone with any information on Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call Det. Mitchell at (936) 329-9027. People may also call Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP and remain anonymous. Information that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.
