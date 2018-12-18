Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin provides families in need with free diapers

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Ziketha Williams has utilized programs and resources from the Pregnancy Center of Lufkin with her first child, and most recently with her second daughter who was born five months ago.
“I had my daughter, she was born a month early weighing 4 pounds and 10 ounces, and she had to spend a week in the NICU unit. So when we came here to shop for clothes and stuff, and diapers, we didn’t have anything,” said Williams.
The pregnancy center provides free diapers to families who are expecting or have a child under the age of three through their Fall Diaper Days Program.
The program has allowed those like Williams to save money.
“You can get more like a bundle, basically, here. And like going to the store you have to get certain amounts and you have to pay like $9 or $10 for just one small pack of diapers, but here you can get a big box,” said Williams.
The staff at the pregnancy help center takes pride in teaching families parenting skills, as well.
“When it comes to emergencies with infants like this, because the videos taught me a lot and how to save them when they’re choking or when they can’t breathe, and different things to not put around them when they are asleep,” said Brian Williams.
Williams says she hopes more families will come out and get assistance from the pregnancy center and take advantage of the health programs.
“You can come here and get your ultrasound done. And just in case you don’t have any Medicaid or any assistance, you can start here and [they] can help you get set up with Medicaid, and everything that you need to do to get setup with your doctors, or help find you a doctor if you don’t have one already,” said Williams.
Families who are expecting or already have a child under the age of three may contact the Pregnancy Help Center at 936-632-9292 to make schedule an appointment to pick up diapers on Thursday, December 20.
You must provide a birth certificate for each eligible child.
