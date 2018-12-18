Rain likely on Wednesday morning before we crank up the wind machine on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching upper-air disturbance will increase our rain chances to 60% overnight and will climb to 70% on Wednesday morning. This will make for a wet start to your Wednesday, which means you will want to have the umbrella handy before you head out the door to work or school.
We are not looking at any severe weather or heavy rainfall, but a healthy one-half to one inch of rainfall is likely before the rain shifts east of our area by Wednesday afternoon.
Our next significant cold front will then sweep through East Texas early Thursday morning, which will crank up the wind machine, yet again. We will see blustery, northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph on Thursday, with gusts topping out around 30 mph at times.
Skies will be clear from Friday through Sunday before more clouds and a slight chance of rain return by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
