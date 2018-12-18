Salt Lake City bids for 2nd Olympics in changed climate

Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Erin Mendenhall, Fraser Bullock, chief operating officer of the 2002 Winter Games, Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Gov. Gary Herbert, USA Olympic speed skater Catherine Rainey-Norman and Salt Lake County Councilman Jim Bradley raise their arms in celebration after the USOC choose Salt Lake over Denver to bid on behalf of the U.S. for future Winter Games, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. (Steve Griffin/The Deseret News via AP) (Steve Griffin)
By BRADY McCOMBS | December 18, 2018 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 11:23 AM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When Salt Lake City pursued the Winter Olympics more than two decades ago, competition was so fierce that hardly anyone thought twice about lavishing International Olympic Committee members with gifts and favors.

Salt Lake City got caught in a bribery scandal that nearly derailed the plans for playing host to the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Two decades later, the script has flipped.

The IOC is struggling to find cities willing to take on the financial and societal burden of hosting the Winter Olympics.

That's why Salt Lake City is a serious contender again, this time for the 2030 Winter Olympics. It comes decades sooner than anyone expected and despite that bid scandal that stands as a scar on what ended up being a successful 2002 Games.

FILE - This Feb. 8, 2002, file photo, shows U.S. champion Michelle Kwan practicing for the women's short program for the Winter Olympic Games at the Salt lake Ice Center in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for an upcoming Winter Olympics most likely for 2030 in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, file)
Gov. Gary Herbert, center, talks with Fraser Bullock, chief operating officer of the 2002 Winter Games, after the USOC choose Salt Lake over Denver to bid on behalf of the US for future Winter Games, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. (Steve Griffin/The Deseret News via AP)
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski speaks during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for the Winter Olympics — most likely for 2030 — in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. (Steve Griffin/The Deseret News via AP)
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2002, file photo, Georg Hackl, of Germany, speeds past an Olympic logo during a practice run for the men's singles luge at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah. Salt Lake City got the green light to bid for an upcoming Winter Olympics most likely for 2030 in an attempt to bring the Games back to the city that hosted in 2002 and provided the backdrop for the U.S. winter team's ascendance into an international powerhouse. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
