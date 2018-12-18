VIDEO: Rusk Lady Eagles’ Tatum Goff excited to get back on the field

RUSK, TX (KTRE) - While she made it official several weeks ago, Tatum Goff was finally able to celebrate with family and friends Sunday when she had her party for signing to play softball with the University of Kansas.
Goff first made headlines when she committed to the Jayhawk softball program when she was only 15. Coming off of a surgery her junior year, she is anxious to get back on the field and has the goal of taking the Rusk Lady Eagles to state.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with Goff earlier to get an update on her progress to the college game.
