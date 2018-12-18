Web Xtra: SFA baseball player gives back to his home country

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - An infielder for the SFA Lumberjacks baseball team is giving back to his home country.
SFA Infielder Jhon Santos came from a humble beginning in the Dominican Republic. Like many of the small boys in his country, he grew up wanting to play baseball. He was able to work his way up through his local academy and made it to the United States for college baseball.
Santos is still involved with the academy where he attended school. When he isn’t in Nacogdoches, he goes home and works with the same academy as an assistant coach. He wanted to make sure his players had what they needed, so he recently asked his teammates and coaches if they had any equipment they could donate.
With the winter break going on here, Santos went back home to his island country and took the donated equipment with him. Santos believes this is just the beginning of something bigger.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.