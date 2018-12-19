Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Chance for sprinkles and light rain showers will continue today. Expect cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Another better chance of showers is expected along the cold front tonight. Some of those showers could linger into early Thursday morning. Cooler with blustery north winds Thursday. Skies will gradually clear out through the afternoon and temperatures will reach the lower 50s. More sunshine and less wind for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will stay cool on Friday but return to mild conditions this weekend. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Monday for Christmas Eve and could increase slightly into Christmas Day. Mild temperatures will stick around through the holiday.