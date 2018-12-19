Bear Creek Smokehouse to be featured in ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ January edition

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A longtime East Texas business has received the honor of being a favorite of one of the world’s best-known celebrities.
Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, which recently expanded its successful meat-smoking business by opening a general store and event center, will be featured in January’s issue of Oprah Winfrey’s magazine. The feature will highlight the family business' “Texas Two-Step” soup mixes.
The family shared a video on the company’s Facebook page showing the excitement they all experienced when they got the news.
Oprah has created a “favorite things list” each Christmas for years, beginning when she had her show on network television. Now she has a monthly list of favorite things which she shares in the pages of O, The Oprah Magazine.
Bear Creek Smokehouse has also been featured on The Rachael Ray Show, QVC, and, of course, East Texas Kitchen, where CEO Robbie Shoults is a frequent guest.
