Contractor: Crane collapse at Robert E. Lee possibly due to mechanical malfunction

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A contracting company has released a statement following the collapse of a construction crane at a Tyler high school.
According to Dawn Parnell with Tyler ISD, a crane has fallen during construction at Robert E. Lee High School.
Tyler ISD received a phone call regarding a crane that fell around 11 a.m, Wednesday.
According to Tyler ISD, no one was operating at the time and no one was near it. Officials describe it as a slow fall.
No injuries have been reported.
WRL Contractors, based in Flint, is the agency contracted for the project. Rachel Johnson, Business Development Manager WRL General Contractors company released a statement on the incident Wednesday:
“WRL General Contractors reports that a crane fell at the Robert E. Lee High School construction site this morning. Early investigation leads us to believe it was a mechanical malfunction on the crane. There were no physical injuries and the damage is limited to the west end of the construction area,” the statement reads.
Johnson said the crane is sub-contracted. She declined to release the name of the owner.
Tyler ISD is expected to release more information about the incident Wednesday afternoon. KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.
