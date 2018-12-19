Crockett woman who was reported missing found safe in Virginia

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - A Crockett woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found safe and sound in Virginia.
According to a bulletin on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website, the Crockett Police Department has reported that Teresa Ilean Hague, 25, has been found safe and sound in Virginia.
“CPD said Teresa's family has been notified of her location and they thank everyone for the information provided throughout the search for her,” the bulletin stated.
The original post stated that Hague was last seen in Crockett’s Quail Trail subdivision getting into a green truck occupied by Richard “Ricky” Hampton Hayslett and Starr Raw. At the time, Hayslett was wanted in Houston County for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
“At the time of this update, Richard Hampton Hayslett was not in custody, so Crime Stoppers may pay a reward for information that leads to his arrest,” the bulletin states. “Remember, only tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and only anonymous, crime-solving tips that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement are eligible for a reward.
The bulletin also states that the warrant information was correct when it was issued, but it may change. In addition, the bulletin cautions that people should never attempt to apprehend any suspect because doing so may be dangerous.
“Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action,” the bulletin states.
