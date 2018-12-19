East Texas Ag News: Invasive tree bug makes its way to Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - An invasive bug species is making its way to Texas.
That’s according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County.
It says the Emerald Ash Borer insect has already wiped out ash trees in other parts of the country.
It’s presence is now confirmed west of Fort Worth. After trees are infected, they typically die within two to five years.
Experts say humans are causing the infection to spread by moving infected trees.
It will likely take several years before the infection makes its way to other parts of the state.
Preventative treatment is not generally recommended unless the bug is found within 15 miles of your property.
