East Texas athletes commit to schools during early signing day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Recruits from across the country are inking with their chosen colleges.
East Texas athletes signed letters of intent during Early Signing Day. The event precedes National Signing Day, which is typically held on the first Wednesday in February.
Among the football players who signed today is Marcus Williams. Williams, an offensive lineman for the Longview Lobos, is graduating early this month. He will be on the Texas Christian University campus in January. Jessie Anderson, the starting running back for the Lobos, will be playing for Abilene Christian University.
Here’s where some East Texans are heading:
- Caiden Walker, Newton Stephen F. Austin State University
- Branden Walker, Sulphur Springs, Houston Baptist University
- Javasia Brunson, Lufkin, University of Nevada
- Garcia Will, Lufkin, University of Nevada
- Beaux Limmer, Tyler, University of Arkansas
- Marcus Williams, Longview, Texas Christian University
- Jessie Anderson, Longview, Abilene Christian University
LACROSSE
- Paxton McConnell, Longview, Colorado State University
Do you know an athlete who signed today? Send us their photo and what school they’re committing to. Email the KLTV/KTRE Digital Team at webstaff@kltv.com.