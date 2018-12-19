Gift of Love: Gabriella, Ethan, Joshua

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - We first met a fun trio of siblings at the R4 Adoption Match Event in Canton in September 2018.
Their spirits were vibrant as they met with parents interested in adoption.
Ethan, 8, comfortably spoke for his siblings when he told us, “I just want one family to live in forever and ever.”
As of December 2018, the search for a forever family continues for these children.
“I haven't been with my mother for a long time,” explained Gabriella, 7. “Almost my whole life.”
Gabriella is the youngest of the three. She admitted her brothers are a silly pair, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
She said she loves them as “much as I love everything in my life.”
Her oldest brother Joshua, 10, said he felt the same.
“I love them so much,” Joshua said. “I love Gabby. I love Ethan.”
At only a decade old, Joshua exceeds his big brother role. He also serves as a protector and leader for his small family.
He hopes to use these skills as a solider in the military.
“I want to help the country,” said Joshua.
Sandwiched right between Joshua and Gabriella is Ethan.
“I'm handsome, I'm nice and I'm friendly,” Ethan explained as he showed off his flossing dance moves.
It doesn’t take long to see that Ethan is the comedian of the family. He is often seen making his siblings laugh.
“I want to be a cowboy because I love horses,” Ethan said.
As for a family, he wants parents who are “100% loving.”
Ethan remains hopeful that the bond he has with his brother and sister will never be broken by distance.
“It's very important because you need to be with your siblings to have fun with them and love them,” said Ethan.
Their wish is to remain together in the home of a family who will love them forever.
For more information on how to adopt Gabby, Ethan, Joshua or other East Texas children available for adoption. Please email Brittney.Rountree@dfps.state.tx.us or ebazaldua@kltv.com.
