‘I didn’t want to be a victim’: Burger King drive-thru worker fights off armed robber

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – An armed robber tried to hold up a Burger King in Houston, TX, but his plan went downhill when a drive-thru worker decided to fight back.
Matthew Linscomb, the employee who foiled the robbery, said he wasn’t going to make it easy for the armed man.
"I didn't want to be a victim," Linscomb said.
Although the incident happened on Aug. 11, Houston Police released the video on Tuesday, hoping someone will recognize the suspect and call Crime Stoppers.
The night of the attack started as totally normal for Linscomb.
"I mean, the guy placed the order. It was like any normal day," he said.
But the encounter turned out to be anything but normal.
"As soon as I open the window, I look at the guy, and he points the gun right at my face," Linscomb said.
But Linscomb didn’t back down, because he knew things could have gotten worse had the dangerous man made it inside.
"So, when I saw an opportunity – he was getting stuck – I just took it," he said.
He stepped up to push the armed man out through the window. The culprit then drove away.
"When it was over, my heart was pounding. I thought I was going to drop dead right there," he said.
When asked if he had anything to say to the man who shoved a gun in his face, Linscomb said: "Honesty, I just hope I never see him again."
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips at crime-stoppers.org.
Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
