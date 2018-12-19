TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Whether you like something warm and comforting for breakfast, or even breakfast for dinner, this easy casserole will make your berriest dreams come true.
6-ingredient French toast casserole by Mama Steph
Ingredients:
1 loaf French bread, sliced into about 10 thick slices (about 1 1/2 inches each)
6 eggs
3 cups of milk
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/3 cup sugar
6 ounce package fresh berries (during the holidays, you might try fresh cranberries for a wonderful result!)
Make sure you have some powdered sugar and/or syrup for serving Method:
In a large mixing bow, combine eggs, milk, cinnamon, sugar and salt, and whisk together well. Set aside.
Spray a casserole dish deep enough to fit two layers of bread slices with cooking spray or coat with butter.
Next, dip each piece of bread, one at a time, into the liquid, and make a solid layer across the bottom of the dish.
Add half the berries, sprinkling across the bread evenly.
Then make a second layer of dipped bread, and top with remaining berries. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes to overnight in the refrigerator.
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 325. Remove plastic wrap. Bake for about an hour, until top is golden brown.
After removing from oven, allow to set in a warm spot in the kitchen for 15 minutes to "settle."
Serve warm with a sprinkling of powdered sugar, or some syrup, if you prefer. Enjoy!
