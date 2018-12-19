'Jacks pull off upset in Waco

WACO, TX (KTRE) - The non-conference part of the SFA basketball schedule has been filled with ups and downs. Tuesday night might have been the high mark so far.
SFA was 5-4 entering the showdown with Baylor Tuesday night. It was not the start many die hard Lumberjack fans thought they would see after the magical year the team had last year.
Central Texas native Shannon Bogues wanted to make sue the Jacks did not move to .500 by the end of the night. With just seconds left in the game and only one chance to beat the bears SFA’s senior guard drove the length of the court to hit the game winning layup at the buzzer. It capped off a 21-point performance that saw SFA defeat Baylor, 59-58.
“He has been in that opportunity a few times where he’s pulled up," Head Coach Kyle Keller said. "He doesn’t lack confidence. When he’s in space, he can get anywhere he wants to go. He’s learning the game more. This dude is so quick with the ball. To me, I think he’s as good as anybody in America. I’ll ride with this dude every game. He’s as good as anyone in the Big 12 in my opinion. He can play against anybody.”
Part of SFA’s problem with the slow start is depth. The team is missing their star, TJ Holyfield, wo is out for the year with an arm injury. The team is also missing both point guards, John Comeaux to injury and Aaron Augustin who is out sick. In total, five players are not dressing out at the moment.
“This team, when it was built, was built better," Keller said. "We’d have won 30 games this year. Unfortunately, we are where we are. I wouldn’t want to play us in March when we get our guys back. That’s just my opinion. We got to get there. We’re not very good right now. We had one night tonight, now we’ve got to sustain it. Baylor helped us. We played them after they beat Arizona, at Arizona. How many people patted them on the back since that game? I would hate to be coaching their guys after that. We couldn’t have got them at a better time. This is the hardest game for them to play all year long after they win at the McKale Center. Our phones are going to blow up all night long. The hardest thing to do is trying to get our guys back on a level field. I’ve got to trust our guys' characters enough to say ‘hey, that game’s over, we’re moving on to the next.’”
After the win, Bogues was a man of few words.
“I shot it with confidence," Bogues said. "Once I released it, I knew it was going in. But then, I knew we had to get a defensive stop. Once we got a defensive stop, I just drove to the basket.”
Next up for the 'Jacks is a pre-Christmas home game against Arlington Baptist on Friday night. After that, the team will get a holiday break and then for the first time ever, host an SEC team in the form of Alabama.
