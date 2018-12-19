'Jacks pull off upset in Waco

“This team, when it was built, was built better," Keller said. "We’d have won 30 games this year. Unfortunately, we are where we are. I wouldn’t want to play us in March when we get our guys back. That’s just my opinion. We got to get there. We’re not very good right now. We had one night tonight, now we’ve got to sustain it. Baylor helped us. We played them after they beat Arizona, at Arizona. How many people patted them on the back since that game? I would hate to be coaching their guys after that. We couldn’t have got them at a better time. This is the hardest game for them to play all year long after they win at the McKale Center. Our phones are going to blow up all night long. The hardest thing to do is trying to get our guys back on a level field. I’ve got to trust our guys' characters enough to say ‘hey, that game’s over, we’re moving on to the next.’”