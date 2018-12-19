LIVE: Holiday handbell concert hosted at Marvin United Methodist Church

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Holiday cheer is ringing at Marvin United Methodist Church as they host a Christmas concert featuring a handbell ensemble.
Marvin United Methodist Church is scheduled to host Christmas Downtown on Wednesday.
The concert is set to begin at 12:05 to 12:30 p.m. The event will feature the Robinson Handbell Ensemble.
The church released the following statement with more information about the concert:
Time: 12:05 PM - 12:30 PM CST
Event Description:
Marvin United Methodist Church presents Christmas Downtown featuring the Robinson Handbell Ensemble on Wednesday, December 19 at 12:05. The program includes “All Is Well” and “Christmas Flourish”. Other holiday favorites include “Joy to the World”, “Masters in This Hall”, and “The Holly and the Ivy”. The concert is free and a soup and sandwich lunch for $5 will be served following the concert.
