Lufkin, Nac split district games Tuesday night

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Panther gym was the place to be Tuesday night for high school basketball.
The gym was the site of doubleheader action with Lufkin and rival Nacogdoches. The past two years the two teams have met up in non-district competition but this year the two schools are now district rivals.
In the girls action, the Lady Pack controlled the game and took a 54-35 win. Lufkin improves to 13-4 and 3-0 in district play. Nacogdoches fell to 3-15 and 1-2 in district.
In the boys action, the Dragons avenged a 53-51 loss from last year. Nacogdoches was able to win another close game, winning 66-63. The Dragons get the win on the opening night of district and improve to 15-2. The Panthers are now 10-6 on the year and 0-1 in district play.
