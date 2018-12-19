Mahomes, Elliot, Watt all headed to NFL Pro Bowl

From the NFL
The NFL announced the AFC and NFC All-Stars for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 27, and will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.
The Pro Bowl players were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counted one-third toward determining the 86 Pro Bowl selections announced today. Two additional “need” players will be chosen by each head coach and must be long snappers. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. In 1995, the NFL became the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting.
Pro Football Hall of Famer and five-time Pro Bowler JIM KELLY, Pro Football Hall of Famer and eight-time Pro Bowler EMMITT SMITH, Pro Football Hall of Famer and eight-time Pro Bowler BRIAN URLACHER and nine-time Pro Bowler DEMARCUS WARE will serve as 2019 Pro Bowl Legends Captains.
Kelly (offense) and Ware (defense) will lead the AFC, while Smith (offense) and Urlacher (defense) will lead the NFC. The four Legends Captains, who were collectively selected to 30 Pro Bowls, will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday.
Twenty-nine of the players selected to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including six rookies – running back SAQUON BARKLEY of the New York Giants, punter MICHAEL DICKSON of Seattle, free safety DERWIN JAMES of the Los Angeles Chargers, running back PHILLIP LINDSAY of Denver, guard QUENTON NELSON of Indianapolis and cornerback DENZEL WARD of Cleveland.
Twenty-nine teams had at least one player selected to the 2019 Pro Bowl and 24 clubs had multiple players chosen as All-Stars. The Los Angeles Chargers placed a league-best seven players on the Pro Bowl roster, while the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints led the NFC with five players selected each.
The 2019 Pro Bowl coaching staffs will be from the losing teams in the AFC and NFC Divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.
Under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each player on the winning Pro Bowl team receives $67,000, while each player on the losing squad earns $34,000.
Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.
AFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY TEAM
Baltimore Ravens (3): ILB C.J. Mosley*, FS Eric Weddle, G Marshal Yanda*
Cincinnati Bengals (1): DT Geno Atkins*
Cleveland Browns (2): DE Myles Garrett*, CB Denzel Ward
Denver Broncos (2): RB Phillip Lindsay, OLB Von Miller*
Houston Texans (4): OLB Jadeveon Clowney*, WR DeAndre Hopkins*, ILB Benardrick McKinney, DE J.J. Watt*
Indianapolis Colts (2): TE Eric Ebron, G Quenton Nelson
Jacksonville Jaguars (1): CB Jalen Ramsey*
Kansas City Chiefs (6): OT Eric Fisher, OLB Dee Ford, WR Tyreek Hill*, TE Travis Kelce*, QB Patrick Mahomes*, FB Anthony Sherman*
Los Angeles Chargers (7): WR Keenan Allen, RB Melvin Gordon, DE Melvin Ingram, FS Derwin James*, ST Adrian Phillips*, C Mike Pouncey, QB Philip Rivers
Miami Dolphins (1): CB Xavien Howard*
New England Patriots (2): QB Tom Brady, CB Stephon Gilmore
New York Jets (3): SS Jamal Adams*, K Jason Myers*, RS Andre Roberts*
Pittsburgh Steelers (6): WR Antonio Brown, RB James Conner*, G David DeCastro*, DT Cameron Heyward, C Maurkice Pouncey*, OT Alejandro Villanueva*
Tennessee Titans (3): DT Jurrell Casey*, P Brett Kern*, OT Taylor Lewan*
NFC PRO BOWL ROSTER BY TEAM
Arizona Cardinals (1): CB Patrick Peterson*
Atlanta Falcons (2): WR Julio Jones*, C Alex Mack*
Carolina Panthers (2): ILB Luke Kuechly*, G Trai Turner
Chicago Bears (5): RS Tarik Cohen*, CB Kyle Fuller*, DT Akiem Hicks, FS Eddie Jackson*, OLB Khalil Mack*
Dallas Cowboys (5): RB Ezekiel Elliott, CB Byron Jones, DE DeMarcus Lawrence*, G Zack Martin*, OT Tyron Smith*
Detroit Lions (1): CB Darius Slay
Green Bay Packers (2): WR Davante Adams, QB Aaron Rodgers
Los Angeles Rams (4): DT Aaron Donald*, QB Jared Goff, RB Todd Gurley*, ST Cory Littleton*
Minnesota Vikings (4): OLB Anthony Barr, DE Danielle Hunter, FS Harrison Smith, WR Adam Thielen
New Orleans Saints (5): OT Terron Armstead*, QB Drew Brees*, DE Jordan Cameron*, WR Michael Thomas*, C Max Unger
New York Giants (3): RB Saquon Barkley, SS Landon Collins*, K Aldrick Rosas*
Philadelphia Eagles (3): G Brandon Brooks*, DT Fletcher Cox*, TE Zach Ertz*
San Francisco 49ers (2): FB Kyle Juszczyk*, TE George Kittle
Seattle Seahawks (2): P Michael Dickson*, ILB Bobby Wagner
Washington Redskins (2): OLB Ryan Kerrigan*, OT Trent Williams