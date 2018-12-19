EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Rain likely this morning, with some heavier showers. This round of rain will move out by midday and some places may see a break in the rain through afternoon. Expect cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 50s today. At least a slight chance for rain through the afternoon and then another better chance along the cold front tonight. Some showers could linger into early Thursday morning. Cooler with blustery north winds Thursday. Skies will gradually clear out through the afternoon and temperatures will reach the lower 50s. More sunshine and less wind for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will stay cool on Friday but return to mild conditions this weekend. Slight chances for rain return to the forecast Monday for Christmas Eve and could increase slightly into Christmas Day. Mild temperatures will stick around through the holiday.