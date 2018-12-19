Nacogdoches Police Department issues Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old man

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing.
The Nacogdoches Police Department posted a Silver Alert about Donald Clasquin on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. Clasquin is believed to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Clasquin is 5-foot-6 inches tall, and he weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Clasquin was last seen at his house in Nacogdoches on Monday. According to the Facebook post, authorities believe he left his house on Summer Hill in his green 2008 Jeep Wrangler. His Jeep has the Texas license plate GVB-2550.
“Anyone with information that could help to locate him is encouraged to call our non-emergency phone number at (936) 559-2607,” the Facebook post states.
