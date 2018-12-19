O'Rourke's liberal credentials questioned as he eyes 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, makes his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso, Texas. During the Texas Senate race, some Democrats grumbled that O'Rourke wasn't softening his liberal positions enough to finish a near-upset of Ted Cruz. Now, as the one-time punk rocker mulls a 2020 White House run, some activists are suggesting he's not liberal enough. O’Rourke says he rejects party labels, but he may not be able to avoid being confined to an ideological lane forever. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay)