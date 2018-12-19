Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in ID ing possible car burglary suspect

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - In the wake of a string of car burglaries that occurred on Magnum Road in Polk County, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, several car burglaries have occurred on Magnum Road, which is off of FM 350.
“On December 16, 2018, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to several complaints of vehicles that had been broken into,” the Facebook post stated. “A photograph was given to deputies of a possible suspect. The suspect is a younger white male who may live in the area.”
Anyone with any information on the possible suspect’s identity is urged to call Det. Mitchell at (936) 327-9027. People wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Any information submitted to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest could result in a cash reward.
